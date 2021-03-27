Protesters, police clash at rally in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A rally on Saturday afternoon in downtown Grand Rapids that started peacefully ended with a clash between protesters and the Grand Rapids Police Department.



A group calling themselves the Grand Rapids 8 held the protest to get charges dropped after they were arrested at a local Justice for George Floyd rally on March 8.



Things seemed to be going peacefully as the protest wrapped up, when GRPD officers showed up on bikes and the situation took a turn. A clash ensued between the protesters and officers before officers broke up the rally and detained some of the protesters.

One protester who was ticketed told News 8 that police showed up because protesters were not following a noise ordinance.

One protester who was ticketed told News 8 that police showed up because protesters were not following a noise ordinance.