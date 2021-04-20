Protesters gather in downtown GR following Chauvin conviction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters gathered in downtown Grand Rapids for a planned demonstration as former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd.

The event, led by Justice for Black Lives, was set to meet at Rosa Parks Circle Tuesday at 5 p.m. regardless of the outcome in the trial. The event’s meeting spot was at a section of Monroe Center designated as “Breonna Taylor Way,” named after the Grand Rapids native.

After two days of deliberation, the jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin could spend decades in prison.

Floyd died May 25, 2020 after Chauvin had his knee pinned on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 ½ minutes.

Grand Rapids police set up barricades and salt trucks prior to the verdict being announced to prepare for possible unrest. Officers were also seen downtown on foot and on bikes.

A protester said moments in the Floyd case reminded her of the trial in Trayvon Martin’s death, adding that many thought George Zimmerman, the man who fatally shot Martin, would be found guilty of his charges. Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges in that case.

Many did not know what to expect in the Chauvin trial. Grand Rapids protesters say they’re pleased with the verdict but say change still needs to be done with the policing system in America.

“We need to fight for justice, especially in Breonna Taylor’s hometown. We cannot forget about Breonna, we can’t forget about Daunte Wright, we can’t forget about Trevon Martin, we can’t forget about Sandra Bland, we can’t forget about the so many names — I can’t even sit here and name them all because it would take hours for me to actually name these people,” one protester said at the event. “This verdict means a lot, it means the world, but it’s still not enough.”