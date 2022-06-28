GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a protest at a Grand Rapids gas station Tuesday after bags of candy were found with prescription medication inside.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 a clerk at the station on Martin Luther King Junior Street was selling bags of candy and knocked over pills, spilling them into the bags. The clerk tried to collect all the medication that spilled. Not all of the medication was picked up, resulting in some of the pills being sold with the candy, GRPD said.

Police say the pills appear to be diabetic medication and the incident was not intentional.

People protest at a Grand Rapids gas station on June 28, 2022.

People protest at a Grand Rapids gas station on June 28, 2022.

People protest at a Grand Rapids gas station on June 28, 2022.

Protesters at the gas station said they want the location shut down.

“If this gas station was shut down, this wouldn’t be happening right now, because … people come to this gas station just to hangout,” Alexis Lacey told News 8. “It’s not a club.”