GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Combined Auto Theft Team has released safety precautions amid an increase in auto thefts.

The team said that stolen vehicles are often used in other serious crimes before being abandoned.

Vehicle owners, especially those who own KIA or Hyundai models with a standard key ignition, are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Park in well-lit areas near buildings and/or cameras

Park in a garage if possible

Always remove valuables from your vehicle

Always lock your vehicle

Activate the alarm system on your vehicle

Use a locking mechanism on your vehicle (column collars, steering wheel locks or brake locks)

If you have home surveillance cameras, park in the camera view if possible

If you see something, say something – report all suspicious activity

The public is advised to not attempt to interact with the thieves because they can be extremely dangerous.

If you are actively seeing suspicious activity and crimes, you’re asked to call 911. If you are reporting the suspicious activity or crime after it happened, you’re asked to your local law enforcement’s non-emergency line or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.