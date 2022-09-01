GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the trial began for a Grand Rapids police officer accused of carelessly firing his gun, the man police were moving to arrest when it happened was barred from taking the stand.

Officer Gregory Bauer is standing trial on a misdemeanor count of careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage less than $50.

On Dec. 9, 2021, the Grand Rapids Police Department said, officers were looking for a stolen car and suspect they thought was armed. They thought they saw the car parked at a home so they set up a perimeter and waited for the driver, Davionne Smith, to come out. When he did, Bauer ran toward him and fired his gun. When Smith asked why, Bauer can be heard in body camera video saying, “I tripped.” The bullet hit a building and no one was hurt. It soon became apparent that Smith hadn’t done anything wrong and his car wasn’t stolen. Kent Count Prosecutor Chris Becker authorized the misdemeanor charge against Bauer in January.

Before opening statements, prosecutors worked to get the judge to allow Smith to testify. They argued it was relevant because he is the only witness who saw officers approaching him.

Judge Nicholas Ayoub seemed frustrated, saying he thought the prosecutors had agreed Wednesday that Smith’s testimony would not be needed and that the bodycam video would instead be at the core of the trial.

“It was absolutely just a change of heart, a change of position,” Ayoub said. “It is regrettable (prosecutors) essentially attempted to back out.”

He said Smith’s testimony would “district the jury” and “inflame their passions.”

Smith has sued GRPD and the city.

Bauer claims he tripped on an uneven lawn while running toward Smith, causing him to accidentally fire his gun. But in their opening statement, prosecutors argued Bauer never tripped.

“He pulled the trigger as part of his habit,” the prosecutor said, saying Bauer was “negligent and careless once he (had) his gun out.”

He said that was despite Bauer being one of GRPD’s most “well-trained officers.”