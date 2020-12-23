Prosecutors authorize charges in Grand Rapids homicide

Police on the scene of a shooting on Prospect and Cherry in Grand Rapids on Dec. 22, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing several charges after another man was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Tuesday, police say.

An undated courtesy photo of Unique Evans.

The incident happened in the late morning hours on Prospect Avenue SE just south of Cherry Street SE.

Grand Rapids police said a man was shot multiple times while walking along the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Unique Camreil Evans.

Officers found the suspect car on the city’s West Side. Police tried to stop the car but it drove off. The car eventually crashed on Hamilton Avenue and 11th Street NW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

A suspect car in a Grand Rapids homicide crashes. (Dec. 22, 2020)

Suspects were uninjured and taken into custody.

Detectives presented their case to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, which issued a four-count felony warrant against Calvin Stewart, 25. Stewart faces several charges: open murder, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and habitual offender fourth offense.

If convicted, the suspect faces life in prison, police say.

He is currently being held at the Kent County Jail. He’s expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

There has been a record-breaking 37 murders in Grand Rapids this year.

Anyone with information should call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.