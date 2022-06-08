GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor will announce Thursday whether the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya was justified in his actions or whether charges are warranted.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at Michigan State Police Sixth District Headquarters in Walker. It will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com. Streams will also be available on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“After reviewing the Michigan State Police investigative report, the Kent County Prosecutor has reached a decision in this case,” a Wednesday release read in part.

The Lyoya family’s attorney’s office told News 8 the family did not get a heads up from the prosecutor that the decision was coming.

The shooting happened April 4. Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows that Officer Chris Schurr pulled Lyoya over, Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

Michigan State Police were called in to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure anytime a GRPD officer uses deadly force. Becker got the bulk of MSP’s investigation April 28 but had to wait about another month to get additional forensic reports from the manufacturer of the officer’s body camera and Taser, without which he said he could not make a decision.

On May 18, Becker said he was seeking additional “expert guidance” on the case, though he wouldn’t say exactly what that guidance was or from whom he was seeking it. Becker has called for patience from the community while he carefully reviewed the case.

The MSP investigation is separate from an internal GRPD investigation. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom, who had been on the job less than a month when the shooting happened, previously said he would not make any decisions about Schurr’s employment until the state police investigation was finished. For now, Schurr is still on paid administrative leave.

Lyoya, 26, was a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who moved to the U.S. several years ago. He had two children.

His family retained famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them. Crump and Michigan-based attorney Ven Johnson say Schurr repeatedly failed to deescalate the situation and used excessive force. They have called for him to be fired and charged. They also indicated a civil lawsuit may be pending.

The police officers’ union that represents Schurr said in an April statement that it was confident “a thorough review of this entire situation will show that a police officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”