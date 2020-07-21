Prosecutor: Riot charges against woman dismissed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor has dropped charges against one of the people previously accused of participating in the riot in Grand Rapids in late May.

All charges against Kylia Kirk have been dismissed, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Tuesday.

Becker said police started investigating Kirk after getting a tip she was involved in the riot, which seemed to be backed up by social media accounts and posts. However, after the charges against Kirk were issued last week, authorities got additional information showing she had not participated.

Kirk was never arrested, Becker said, and cooperated with authorities to show she wasn’t part of the riot.

“We sincerely apologize for this error and are working with Grand Rapids Police to identify the individual who was actually involved,” Becker said in a statement.

With the charges against Kirk dropped, the number of people charged in the riot is 16 — 15 adults and a juvenile. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify several others believed to have contributed to the vandalism downtown.