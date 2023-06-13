GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor says he will not issue charges now in connection to the death of a Grand Rapids 1-year-old.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8 on Tuesday that he doesn’t have enough evidence to charge anyone in the death of Kai’Yanni Jones. He said the case remains under investigation and that he would reconsider charges if new information warrants.

Kai’s mother Amanda O’Brien previously told News 8 that she was in the hospital herself on Feb. 19, giving birth to another child. Kai’s babysitters called her and said her stomach was bloated and she was throwing up, so O’Brien told them to take her to the hospital, where doctors found she had abdominal trauma. GRPD said officers were called to the hospital about the case that afternoon.

Kai was declared brain dead Feb. 22. An honor walk was held Saturday before her organs were donated. Her heart went to a 10-month-old child and her kidneys to a 14-year-old boy, her mother confirmed to News 8. The death was ruled a homicide.

Kai would have been 2 on March 28.

“She really was like the light in our household,” O’Brien said.