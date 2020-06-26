No charges against GRPD officer who fired flashbang at man

A still image from Facebook video shows a man approaching Grand Rapids police late May 30 or early may 31, after which he was pepper-sprayed and then hit by a flashbang canister at close range.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids police officer who fired a flashbang canister at a man on the night of the downtown riot will not be charged with a crime, the county prosecutor has decided.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker noted that officers breaking up riots are afforded “a large amount of immunity” and that “knowing Officer (Phillip) Reinink would have this defense available to him under the law, we cannot charge him with a crime.”

The man who was hit with the canister, Sean Hart, will also not face charges in connection to the riot. Becker noted there is no evidence Hart was complicit in the destruction that night, and said that though he may have revved the engine in his car while near police, he never made any move to drive toward them.

Earlier this month, Hart told News 8 that he went to confront an officer who he claimed previously pointed a canister launcher at him, at which point an officer pepper-sprayed him and then fired the flashbang at close range. Hart wasn’t seriously hurt.

Someone captured video of the incident, which was posted online and within days had millions of views.