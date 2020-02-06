Prosecutor issues charges in GR double homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warrant in a double homicide that happened in Grand Rapids last year.

The warrant charges Derrell Demon Brown with two counts of open murder in connection to the homicides of 25-year-old Keyona Griffin and 47-year-old Cherletta Baber-Bey.

Undated courtesy photos of Keyona Griffin and Cherletta Baber-Bey .

The two women were found dead from gunshots wounds on a home Sheldon Avenue SE on March 13.

Authorities have long considered Brown a person of interest in the homicides. Police said Brown had been dating Baber-Bey and was living at the home where the murders happened. He hasn’t been seen since.

The search for Brown was recently featured on the show “In Pursuit with John Walsh.” Officers say the show has led investigators to multiple states around the country.

Grand Rapids police say Brown should be considered dangerous. Anyone who has information should call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.