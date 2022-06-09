GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine weeks after Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer following a traffic stop, the Kent County prosecutor will announce today his decision on whether the officer was justified or whether charges are warranted.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. at Michigan State Police Sixth District Headquarters in Walker. It will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com.

Streams will also be available on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The shooting happened April 4. Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows that Officer Chris Schurr pulled Lyoya over, Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

MSP investigated the shooting, which is standard protocol. Becker got the bulk of MSP’s investigation weeks ago but had to wait several more weeks to get additional forensic reports from the manufacturer of the officer’s body camera and Taser. On May 18, the prosecutor said he was seeking additional “expert guidance” on the case but didn’t explain exactly what guidance he needed.

Lyoya’s family retained famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them. Crump and Michigan-based attorney Ven Johnson say Schurr repeatedly failed to deescalate the situation and used excessive force. They have called for him to be fired and charged. They also indicated a civil lawsuit may be pending.

The police officers’ union that represents Schurr previously said in a statement that it was confident “a thorough review of this entire situation will show that a police officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”

The MSP investigation was separate from an internal GRPD investigation. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom has said he would not make any decisions about Schurr’s employment until the state police investigation was finished. Schurr has been off the job on paid administrative leave.

Lyoya, 26, was a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who came to the U.S. several years ago. He had two children.