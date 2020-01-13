Closings & Delays
Proposed Creston building includes apts, shops

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

A courtesy rendering of the proposed North End Lofts in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids company is planning to build a new $7.5 million mixed-use development in the city’s Creston neighborhood.

The plan is to put the new North End Lofts on what’s currently a vacant lot at the southeastern corner of Plainfield Avenue and Quimby Street NE, The Establishment Group announced Monday morning.

Standing three stories, it will contain 36 one-bedroom apartments and 7,100 square feet of ground-floor retail space, plus a parking lot. Rent would be around $1,000 per month.

Developers are still waiting on approval of brownfield and Neighborhood Enterprise Zone tax breaks. If those are OK’d, ground could be broken this summer.

