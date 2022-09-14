GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People gathered outside of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Wednesday night to say goodnight to the kids inside.

Every second Wednesday of the month at 8:30 p.m., community members take part in ‘Project Night Light.’ This month, people shined gold and yellow lights in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“Treating children who have cancer and caring for the entire family takes authentic teamwork. Our team members at Ethie Haworth Children’s Cancer Center would like to highlight, recognize and celebrate the many different team members every day this month in honor of #ChildhoodCancerAwarenessMonth,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

A special ‘Project Night Light’ was held outside of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. (Sept. 14, 2022)

First responders and superheroes, including Batman and Deadpool, shined lights and flashlights for the hospital’s patients.