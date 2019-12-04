Project aimed at reviving GR West Side area names tenant

A rendering shows the mixed-use building planned for the corner of Leonard Street and Broadway Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. (Henrickson Architects & Planning)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Grand Rapids development aimed at reviving the historic West Leonard Business District has its first tenant.

Leonard Street Partners Inc., unveiled its plans for the corner of Leonard Street and Broadway Avenue NW Tuesday. Developers are hoping the new mixed-use building will trigger the rebirth of the historic corridor, much like the recent revitalization of Bridge Street NW.

Restaurant owners Johnny Brann Sr. and Johnny Brann Jr. are among the investors in the $5 million project. Johnny Brann Sr. told News 8 in October that said he started buying up property near his restaurant on the north side of Leonard between Turner and Broadway avenues roughly 20 years ago. Now he wants to redevelop it.

Paradigm Design, which is the architect of record and civil engineer of the project, also plans to become the lead tenant of the three-story building. The company plans to move 45 of its employees from its current leased space in Walker to the new office space, taking over the majority of the second and third floor.

Paradigm Design Marketing Manager Amy Caudle says the retailer taking over the ground floor space should be announced in the coming weeks.

There are currently three buildings on the lots: an apartment building, Brann’s catering and the West Grand Neighborhood Organization. Brann said he helped those tenants find new locations.

Caudle says crews plan to tear down two buildings on the site, including the West Grand Neighborhood Association’s former home. The AAA Carpet building will remain on the property, according to Caudle.

She says the new development will utilize an existing nearby lot for parking with some additional spaces planned for behind the building.

Demolition is expected to start in mid- to late December. Developers hope to break ground on the new 22,973-square-foot building early next year, weather permitting.