GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Guiding Light has introduced a new program to help people with criminal convictions find jobs.

“The Job Post” partners with the Goodwill Offender Success Program. It’s a staffing agency that matches candidates with good, well-paying jobs.

April Harrell with Guiding Light said having a job and being a productive member of society is key to keeping down the rate of repeat offenders, but there are often barriers to finding and keeping a job. The program provides extra support, like transportation and career coaching, to make sure those with criminal convictions can be successful.

Ralph Peterson is the human resources manager at Auto Cast, Inc. in Grandville. The company works with The Job Post and the Offenders Reentry programs. Peterson currently has three employees through the program, and he said he is impressed with their work ethic and reliability.

He encourages other companies to consider taking part in the program and give those with criminal records a second chance.

