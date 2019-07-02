Priority Health buys site of Red Hot Inn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Priority Health has bought the former Red Hot Inn property in Grand Rapids.

Property records show Priority Health subsidiary PHMB Properties paid the owners of Red Hot Inn and Gus’s Original $6 million for their lots near the intersection of the East Beltline and Leonard Street NE. The restaurants sit on about 2 acres neighboring to Priority headquarters.

The sale was completed June 13, records show. Red Hot Inn closed its doors forever on June 21, 35 years after it opened.

The sale was first reported by the Grand Rapids Business Journal.