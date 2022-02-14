Prevent flooding by clearing catch basins of debris

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is asking residents to make sure to keep catch basins near their homes free from debris as snow and ice begins to melt.

The city’s Department of Environmental Services says that keeping the more than 17,000 basins across Grand Rapids clear will help prevent flooding, protect the environment and manage stormwater.

Up to 4,000 catch basins are professionally cleaned by the city each year, the city said. Grand Rapids residents are invited to “Adopt-A-Drain” to help clear the nearly 13,000 that remain.

The city is also encouraging residents to follow the Department of Environmental Services on Facebook and share photos of their efforts to keep their neighborhood basins clear. Anyone who participates is eligible to win gift cards to area restaurants and other prizes.