Presidential hopeful Tim Ryan visits W. MI

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of presidential hopeful Tim Ryan. (May 4, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another presidential candidate has visited West Michigan.

This time it was Congressman Tim Ryan from northeast Ohio, who came Saturday to speak at the Kent County Democratic Party Gala Dinner in Grand Rapids.

Ryan said to 24 Hour News 8 he is part of a new generation of political leaders, who want to bring new ideas to Washington. He was elected to congress in 2002 and now wants to move down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

One of his stated reasons for running is to “get back to the center.”

“That means when you sit down, and you’re putting a policy together, you want venture capital, business, labor and governmental leadership there to help make it go forward,” Ryan said.

He added that "we're not the enemy to each other.”

“It doesn't mean I'm not for raising taxes on billionaires. It doesn’t mean I'm not for what would be perceived as traditional progressive policies because I am,” Ryan said. “But it doesn't mean I have to hate anybody either."

Ryan is one out of more than 20 Democrats vying for the presidency. President Donald Trump and Senator Bernie Sanders have already made stops in West Michigan.