GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross is urging everyone to take this time to make a plan so they are ready for weather-related disasters.

The Red Cross responds to nearly twice as many large disasters in the United States as a decade ago. The organization has launched a plan to adapt and respond to climate-driven disasters and encourage families to prepare for risks like severe storms and flooding in Michigan.

The Red Cross suggests building an emergency kit that includes food, water and other basic supplies to last at least three days for each family member. Medications and copies of important documents should also be included. The Red Cross suggests families make an emergency plan in case they need to evacuate.

For more information about how you can volunteer or donate, visit the Red Cross website.