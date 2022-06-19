Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pregnant woman and a man have been taken to the hospital after their truck rolled on I-196 Sunday.

Michigan State Police said the truck took the eastbound curve of I-196 near the Lake Michigan Drive exit too fast and rolled. MDOT said around 11 a.m. that the westbound freeway was closed in the area.

The pregnant passenger and the driver were taken to the hospital, MSP said. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

The left lane of eastbound I-196 is closed in the area while crews clear the scene. The left lane of westbound I-196 was closed but it has since reopened.

Correction: A previous version of this article said that the crash happened on westbound I-196. This has been corrected to eastbound.