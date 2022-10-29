GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The movie “Till” has hit theaters nationwide. A nonprofit in Grand Rapids held a private showing of the movie Saturday afternoon.

“Powerful. Powerful,” Will Roberson said.

The movie tells the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till through the eyes of his mother, Mamie Till Mobley.

Till was brutally murdered by two white men, J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant, in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman in 1955.

Many have heard Till’s story numerous of times in various forms including books, documentaries and plays, yet the movie still resonates.

“You see it over and over and it doesn’t get old to me. It’s painful. It’s sad but at the end of the day it’s triumph,” Will Roberson said.

The Nia Centre invited the community out for the special showing at Celebration Cinema in downtown Grand Rapids.

Nia Centre hosted a private showing of “Till” on Oct. 28 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park in Grand Rapids.

The audience appreciated getting to see the relationship between Mobley and Till and how his death led her to being a key leader during the Civil Rights Movement.

“Mamie really, as a result of what happened to her son, she hoped for a better nation and I think by the community coming out and people coming together through their actions and words I think it can lead to the type of change that we need not only in our country but also right here in our city,” said Robert Upton, the executive director of the NIA Center.

Scene by scene there were no dry eyes. Till went to visit his family in Mississippi during the summer of August 1955.

He returned to his hometown Chicago unrecognizable after being beaten by Milam and Bryant.

Bryant’s then wife, Carolyn Bryant, accused Till of flirting with her inside the family’s store. The men were acquitted by an all-white male jury.

Mobley was adamant about sharing her son’s death for the world to see as she held an open casket funeral service and continue fighting for racial justice.

“We all took on her pain and was educated from it,” Fatima Roberson said.

The Robersons say the story is still important today as Black Americans still face inequality. They believe it should continue to be told for future generations.

“It needs to be seen. The story needs to be told. If we don’t tell it then the next generation might not hear it and it goes away. That needs to be told to show how we were mistreated, and for nothing, just for the color of our skin,” Will Roberson said.

Milam and Bryant were never recharged after confessing to Till’s murder. In August, a grand jury decided not to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham for her accusatory statements, which led to his death.