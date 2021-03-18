Powerball winner from Grand Rapids reveals plans for $100K payout

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you won $100,000, what would you do with it? That’s the question a lucky Grand Rapids woman is now answering.

Victoria LeBlanc’s Powerball ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn on Jan. 9. Her payout doubled to $100,000 because of the “Powerplay.”

The 29-year-old woman told the Michigan Lottery she only occasionally plays Powerball and decided to buy her winning ticket online because of the high jackpot. LeBlanc said she was shocked when she realized what she had won after checking her ticket the morning after the drawing.

LeBlanc told lottery officials she plans to use her winnings to pay off student debt and take a vacation.