Power restored after crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,000 customers were without power after a crash in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on US-131 at the Market Street off ramp.

The Consumers Energy outage map showed that 1,029 customers were without power, which was restored shortly before 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

