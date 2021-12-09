Power restored after crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,000 customers were without power after a crash in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on US-131 at the Market Street off ramp.

At least 1,000 Consumers Engery customers are without power after a crash on US-131 at Market Street. Power is expected to be restored around midnight. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/72M5gMm4Jp — Brennan Prill (@WxBrenn) December 9, 2021

The Consumers Energy outage map showed that 1,029 customers were without power, which was restored shortly before 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.