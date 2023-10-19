GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash where a pedestrian was hit and minorly injured caused a power outage in Grand Rapids.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Fuller Avenue near Coldbrook Street NE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. A pedestrian was hit and has minor injuries, police say.

A utility pole was also hit, causing a power outage. Around 1,300 people in the area of Fuller Avenue and Coldbrook Street were without power as of 4:10 p.m., according to the Consumers Energy map.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.