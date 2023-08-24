Poutine from The Friesian Gastro Pub on Michigan Street, created for Poutine Week. (Sept. 15, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Street restaurants are getting ready for an annual tradition with deep Canadian roots: Poutine Week returns to Grand Rapids starting Sept. 14.

Poutine is a Canadian favorite, traditionally made with French fries, fresh cheese curds and gravy.

For Michigan Street Poutine Week, local chefs are putting their own twists on the dish, using ingredients like eggs, peppers and lobster.

“Michigan Street is really an amazing corridor, and Poutine Week offers a platform for restaurants to show off their creativity,” said Kelsey Leibenow of the Southtown Corridor Improvement Authority. “We wanted to create something exciting to get people walking down (Michigan Street).”

But Poutine Week isn’t just one week — it’s actually about two and a half weeks. The event is designed to complement ArtPrize, which is held in downtown Grand Rapids during the same time frame.

You can vote for your favorite poutine during the event, which runs Sept. 14 through Oct. 2. For more information, visit Michigan Street Poutine Week’s website.