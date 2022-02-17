Pothole season opens up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is known for three seasons: Boating, deer hunting and pothole — and we’re tire rim deep in that last one.

Already, tire places are seeing what you’re feeling out on the road.

“This is what happens when you hit a pothole and that rim is no longer serviceable,” said Ryan Brunsting, who manages Wonderland Tire in Byron Center.

The rim alone will cost you between $350 and $600.

“That’s just the rim. A tire’s a lot of times $200 to $350,” said Brunsting. “I’ve had two vehicles today. One blew two tires, brought in here on a tow truck. “

Pothole season was already here. But Wednesday’s warm up, rain followed by the return to cold have made it even worse.

Lake Eastbrook Drive, near the East Beltline, is a good example of the Swiss cheese effect brought on by the season.

“It’s pretty common, as the road ages, to pull apart. And then water can infiltrate it. We get the freeze and thaw and that’s exactly what happens,” said Grand Rapid Public Works Director John Gorney.

On Thursday, crews from the city’s Public Works Department were patching up the roadway. Gorney figures there are hundreds of potholes in the city. When they’re not plowing snow, city crews, both night and day shifts, are patching.

It’s the same story in the suburbs. Kent County Road Commission crews were doing patchwork on 28th Street in Wyoming Thursday. Both rely on the public to report potholes.

“And the best way to do that is through 311,” said Gorney.

The Kent County Road Commission provides both a way to find out which road department covers the area you want to report a pothole to, as well as a way to report the actual pothole.

“We try to be as proactive as possible,” said Gorney. “So when it’s not snowing, those same crews are out and we’re either responding to a request, or where we know where pothole are most prevalent, we will be out filling them proactively.”