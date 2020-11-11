Possible break-in at Grand Rapids cellphone store

Police are investigating after an apparent break-in at the Boost Mobile in Grand Rapids Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a possible break-in at a cellphone store in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers told News 8 that officers were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. for a report of a break-in at the Boost Mobile store located on Division Avenue between Franklin and Wealthy streets.

The front door was smashed in but it’s unclear if anything was stolen.

Similar crimes have been happening all year. Shops along 28th Street and Alpine Avenue have been popular targets, with car dealerships bearing the brunt of the thefts. The thieves smash their way in — sometimes using a vehicle to ram through a garage door — grab the keys to cars on the lot and then take off. Stolen cars from dealerships have then been used in joyrides or in other smash-and-grabs.

Anyone with information should call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.