Portion of Ionia Ave to close for cornhole tournament Sun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)– Cornhole America has teamed up with the Beer City and Michigan Cornhole Leagues, as well as several downtown businesses to host a block party style tournament.

City officials will close a portion of Ionia Ave. SW between Cherry St. and Oaks on Sun., Aug 1st from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. for the competition.

There will be two divisions for teams- social and competitive. The cost for social players is $10 per team and $40 for competitive. It will be a 5 game round robin for seeding followed by a double elimination tournament. The top 5 teams will win trophies and other prizes. Players in the competitive division have a shot at winning $200, $300, or $500.

“We figured this year with all of these new businesses around us, especially coming out of a pandemic when they opened up just heading into that, this will be just a really fun way to get people out downtown and also showcase the renaissance that’s taken place down here,” said Chris Cutting, general manager at Peppino’s downtown.

He said the restaurant will have a DJ and food specials. Registration for the event starts at 10 a.m. and the competition starts at 11. The area where the tournament is taking place is also outdoor social zone.

If you plan to compete, you can either bring your own bags or use the ones provided. Cutting recommended people take advantage of free street parking in the area, or park in a ramp.