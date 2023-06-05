GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A standup comedian who has gained a major following through TikTok and other social media has launched a world tour that includes a stop in West Michigan.

Matt Rife will perform at DeVos Performance Hall on Feb. 8, 2024. It will be one of more than 100 performances on his ProbleMATTIC World Tour, which includes stops across North America, Australia and Europe.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this lifelong dream,” Rife said in a statement. “To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity and it’s even more fulfilling knowing it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy.”

A special artist presale sales period for tickets opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday through the DeVos Performance Hall’s website.

Rife has become one of the most popular standup comedians on social media, amassing more than 13 million followers on TikTok and reporting more than 2 billion views worldwide. Rife has already self-produced and released two hourlong specials on YouTube. “Only Fans” was released in 2021 and “Matthew Steven Rife” was released last April.

Rife has several acting credits and has also appeared on several MTV shows, including “Wild ‘N Out” and “TRL.”