POPnology exhibit now open at GR Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is now open. POPnology combines technology with pop culture, showcasing how science fiction has become science fact.

As you explore the exhibit, you’ll find replicas such as androids, extraterrestrials and even the Delorean time machine from “Back to the Future.” There are also more than a dozen interactive activities to participate in.

“You’re not only going to have fun in this exhibit, but you’re also going to learn,” said Alee’a Cherry, the museum’s marketing manager.

“There’s tons to learn in this exhibit so you can learn about launching a rocket into mars and what that takes and what parts of a rocket need to be put together correctly so that it can successfully get into orbit. There are other things such as learning about 3D printing and the evolution of that and how that is put into our everyday lives.”

The exhibit will be at the museum through the end of 2021. There is a $5 admission to get into POPnology, which must be purchased in addition to the general museum admission. Kids 2 and under are free and advanced ticket purchases are required.

GRPM does not require masks for fully vaccinated guests.