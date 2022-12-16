GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two non-profits in Grand Rapids are looking to brighten the holiday season for local families in need.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is partnering with the organization Meaning in Colors to create a pop-up gift-giving shop happening tomorrow. They are accepting donations for several items for this event.

“We wanted them to have the experience to be able to actually shop,” said Iryonna Hogan-Davis with Meaning in Colors.

Meaning in Colors and GRAAHI sent out a survey to see what people might want to see at the shop. They received 123 answers.

“We were thinking people were going to go for it with bikes and TVs and things like that but honestly people are asking for basic necessities — shaving supplies, sheets for their bed, hygiene products, small toys for children, clothing, things like that,” said Hogan-Davis.

The gift-giving pop-up shop is happening Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club at 726 Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the pop-up shop will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— News 8’s James Tompkins contributed to this report.