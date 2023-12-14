GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pop-up Christmas shop in Grand Rapids is helping make the holiday more affordable for people in need.

The one-day event takes donated items and sells them at a steep discount.

Proceeds from the sales help support Mel Trotter and Dégagé Ministries.

Randy Eason has been coming to the store for years and says it puts shopping for his family in reach.

“It’s just a Godsend for the people in the community what they do here,” Eason said. “If it wasn’t for this a lot of children and a lot of adults would just miss out this year.”

The shop sells gift items including toys, clothing and small appliances.

“If you can go and you have a job, you work but you can’t necessarily afford Christmas, being able to come down to this Christmas store and purchase things that if you go to the mall you’re going to see marked up significantly, but to be able to come down here and provide for your family is an accomplishment,” said Jason Orr, the event and fund development manager at Dégagé Ministries.

Volunteer Katie DeVries helped guide people to each station, including the wrapping station to make sure the gifts are ready.

“It really makes you realize just how such small things can make people so excited, like little things that we forget about like socks and hats and little toys. Just seeing how excited everyone else is to receive those and be able to spend that money on their children that they normally can’t is something that, it brings a lot of just joy to us,” DeVries said.

Shoppers like Eason are grateful for everyone who made the event possible.

“After the kids wake up this Christmas with a smile on their face and come down wherever they could get to their Christmas tree and open their presents and to see their faces lighted up. It’s all worth it,” Eason said.