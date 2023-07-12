GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A polka event will be held at a West Side brewery to support the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks.

Polka for the Parks will feature the Gerry Kaminski Polk Network. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mitten Brewing Co., located at 527 Leonard St. NW.

The event will raise money to make the playground at Richmond Park handicapped accessible and is in partnership with the Mitten Foundation.

There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.

More details can be found on Facebook.