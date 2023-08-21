GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can find food, art and music at the Polish harvest festival in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The free Dozynki Festival runs Friday through Sunday at Calder Plaza.

The Polish Heritage Society, which runs the festival, says it draws thousands of people annually. It said people can visit a culture tent with artwork and clothing, food vendors and a children’s tent. There are paczki eating contests, live music and youth dancing.

“Our Polish community is just so proud and vibrant that we just welcome this opportunity to invite our neighbors in for the weekend and share in our food, our music and everything else,” heritage society President Teresa Bonham said.

Bonham said the festival is one of the oldest free festivals in Grand Rapids.