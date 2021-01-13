GRPD: Fugitive arrested after brief standoff

Grand Rapids police block off Thomas Street SE near Dolbee Avenue at the scene of a standoff. (Jan. 13, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a fugitive who had been refusing to come out of a house is now in their custody.

The Grand Rapids Police Department surrounded a house on Thomas Street SE near Dolbee Avenue in the city’s Baxter neighborhood Wednesday morning. They said the fugitive wouldn’t come out.

The suspect was in custody before 10:30 a.m.

Police did not immediately say what the fugitive was wanted for, nor did they release any information about the person’s identity.

However, GRPD did say in a tweet that there was no threat to the community.