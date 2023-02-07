GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman showed up to the hospital with injuries that were first reported as the result of a shooting but are thought to be stab wounds, according to police.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman showed up to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police initially said they were investigating a shooting as the cause.

Around 9:30 a.m., a spokesperson for GRPD said the victim was likely stabbed, not shot. Police said the victim had been giving conflicting statements and no scene had been confirmed.