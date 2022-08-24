Grand Rapids police at the scene of a shooting at Oakdale Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE on Aug. 24, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police say.

It happened around 11 p.m. at Oakdale Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE. A woman who was inside of a barbershop was shot in the hip, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8. Officers do not think she was the intended target.

GRPD believes the suspect was in a vehicle. It did not have a description of the car.

The woman’s condition is not known, but she is expected to survive, police say.

The shooting is under investigation.