Police: Woman shot in leg in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Tuesday evening, police say.
It happened around 6:10 p.m. at Stuyvesant Apartments near Cherry Street and Madison Avenue.
The situation leading up to the shooting is unclear at this time, but the Grand Rapids Police Departments said a woman was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.
This is a developing story. News 8 is working to learn more.