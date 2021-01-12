Police: Woman shot in leg in Grand Rapids

Authorities responding to a shooting in Grand Rapids near Madison Avenue and Cherry Street. (Jan. 12, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Tuesday evening, police say.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. at Stuyvesant Apartments near Cherry Street and Madison Avenue.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unclear at this time, but the Grand Rapids Police Departments said a woman was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story. News 8 is working to learn more.