Police: Woman shot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say one woman was taken to the hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

Officers received a call around 4:52 p.m. that a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital.

Authorities say her injuries are not life-threatening, and she is being uncooperative.

Police say it’s unclear where the incident happened and it’s unclear what time she was shot.

No suspect information was provided.

Officers believe she is the only person who was shot.

News 8 is working on learning more details about the incident.