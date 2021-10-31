Police: Woman injured in stabbing in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police arrest a suspect in a stabbing on McConnell Street SW on Oct. 31, 2021. (Courtesy TyGr Nguyen)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized and another arrested following a stabbing near downtown Grand Rapids Sunday night, police say.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Ionia Avenue SW and McConnell Street, near Klingman Lofts.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a woman was stabbed and sustained serious injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody and there is no danger to the public, GRPD said. No information about te suspect’s identity has been released.

Police also didn’t immediately release information about what led up to the stabbing.