Police: Woman injured in downtown GR assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department officers say a woman was injured in an apparent assault near Rosa Parks Circle Tuesday.

GRPD says officers were called to 131 Monroe Center, just across the street from the park, shortly before 9:20 p.m. on a report of an assault. By the time they arrived, no one was there.

Later, they learned an 18-year-old woman had shown up at a local hospital with a minor wound to the back of her head. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say they know who the suspect is, though it was not immediately clear if that person had been arrested.

It’s still unclear what connection the suspect and victim may have and what led up to the assault.