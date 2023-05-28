GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital and two people were detained after a shooting in south Grand Rapids Sunday night.

Around 8:46 p.m., Grand Rapids police received a report of a shooting on 42nd Street southeast near Oak Park Drive SE. Officers said a fight had broken out and someone pulled out a gun.

A woman was shot in the hip and her injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, GRPD said.

Police said they have people detained in connection with the shooting and believe they have the suspect. They are working to find out who fired the weapon.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the fight or what the conflict was over.

Officers have been combing through the area around the ReNew Millbrook East apartment complex and collecting evidence. A News 8 crew saw a team searching through a vehicle.

Streets were closed following the shooting but have since reopened. A police presence remains in the area and officers have taped off the parking lot at ReNew Millbrook East apartment complex.

— News 8’s Byron Tollefson contributed to this report.