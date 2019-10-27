Police: Woman hit by car in NE Grand Rapids

A photo of police at the scene of where a woman was hit by a car at Fuller Avenue and Knapp Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Oct, 26, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in northeast Grand Rapids Saturday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at Fuller Avenue and Knapp Street NE during rainy weather conditions.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Grand Rapids Police Lt. Cathy Williams told News 8 that the preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrian was at fault in the incident, though the investigation continued Saturday night.

The northbound lanes of Fuller Avenue near the scene were closed as police handled the matter on scene.