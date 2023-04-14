Police at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 28th Street and Englewood Avenue. (April 14, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday, police say.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Batchawana Street and Shangrai-La Drive, near the intersection of 28th Street and Englewood Avenue.

Two young men were walking down the sidewalk when they were shot, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said. He said there’s dozens of shell casings at the scene.

“We know that there was at least one shooter, probably more than one shooter, and likely in a car,” Winstrom said.

He said the two victims were taking to the hospital, where they are in critical condition.

“The doctors are working hard on both of them, so we’re hoping for the best,” Winstrom said.

He said police are canvasing the area and speaking with witnesses. Officers believe it may have been a targeted shooting.

GRPD said a suspect was wearing a black mask. No arrests have been made.

Winstrom said it was a “tough day.”

“It hurts. It’s one of our first really warm days over 80, and there’s a lot of young people out,” he said. “I’d be surprised if they’re over 20 years old. It’s a really difficult thing to go through and we got to come up with a way to put the guns down and get the young people in the city to realize that violence isn’t the answer.”

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.