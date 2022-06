GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two juveniles were shot in Grand Rapids Tuesday night, police say.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Prince Street SE near Martin Luther King Park on Fuller Avenue.

The two juveniles have injuries that are not life-threatening, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

Police at the scene of the shooting on Prince Street near Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids on June 14, 2022.

It is not known if a suspect is in custody or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.