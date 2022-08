GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Grand Rapids home.

A man and a woman were found dead at a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE near Hall Street SE, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8. GRPD said a 3-year-old who was also found in the home was not harmed.

It is suspected the deaths are drug-related, GRPD said.

Police are working on notifying the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.