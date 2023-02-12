Police at the scene of the shooting in the area of Leonard Street and Garfield Avenue on Jan. 12, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were shot in Grand Rapids Sunday, police say.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at a beauty supply store in the area of Leonard Street and Garfield Avenue. The three people were brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said officers are still investigating the “targeted incident.” He said preliminary investigation indicates it was likely three men, and it is possible the three were shooting at each other.

Police at the scene of the shooting in the area of Leonard Street and Garfield Avenue on Jan. 12, 2023. Police at the scene of the shooting in the area of Leonard Street and Garfield Avenue on Jan. 12, 2023.

“It’s very possible that these three individuals are the only three individuals involved in this,” Winstrom said. “We have a very isolated crime scene, a lot of forensic evidence in one place and it doesn’t appear that there’s anyone unaccounted for, so it’s a real possibility that this was a situation where mutual combatants are involved.”

The chief said there is believed to be no danger to the community.

Police say one weapon was recovered.