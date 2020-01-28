Closings & Delays
Police: Teen shot in leg in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teen was shot in the leg in Grand Rapids Monday.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Giddings Avenue near Burton Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

Police say the teen is suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The name or age of the victim have not yet been released.

Authorities are investigating the scene.

They say a suspect is not in custody as of Monday night.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

