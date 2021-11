GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street, near Martin Luther King Park.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the teen showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, saying the teen is not fully cooperating.

No suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday morning.